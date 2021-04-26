UNM medical student wins prestigious scholarship

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A medical student at the University of New Mexico Hospital has earned a distinguished award. Eliana Garcia is one of a dozen students to receive the Oliver Goldsmith Scholarship. It goes to students interested in providing health care in under-served or diverse communities. Garcia has worked as the lead coordinator for Healers of Tomorrow, which helps high schoolers interested in health care including many from Native American communities.

She says she also focuses on ‘culturally responsive care.’ “I believe culturally responsive care starts with forming bonds with our patients. In hopes of doing so, I wrote them letters that I would give them before their appointments,” Garcia said. She is in her fourth year at UNM’s School of Medicine.

