UNM medical school creates Learning Environment Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine have a new way to address mistreatment within the department.

Over the summer, the school created a Learning Environment Office to foster a climate of respect and inclusion. The move follows a whistleblower lawsuit in 2017, where a female medical school resident claimed she was punished after reporting she was raped by a fellow resident.

She was awarded $800,000. The newly created Learning Environment Office offers a way for students to report mistreatment of any kind through an online portal.