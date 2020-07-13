UNM mask-making operation in need of funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Engineers at the University of New Mexico are in need of a helping hand as they move their mask making efforts to a smaller facility for the summer. Production was originally at a research facility south of campus and now it’s been moved to main campus.

The operation was running 12 3D printers, producing nearly 500 masks a week. With the move, they have half the number of printers.

The group has made nearly 4,000 masks and 2,500 face shields. The effort as funding by the U.S. Space Force but now they’re completely dependent upon donations.

The fund will use donated money to help replace the 3D printers that were lost to space-related activities and will help the group keep up with the demand for masks. Visit UNMFund.org to make a donation.