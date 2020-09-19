UNM main campus sees enrollment increase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Main Campus is seeing higher enrollment numbers in many areas this fall. This year’s entering freshman class of nearly 2,800 students is a 7.5% increase from 2019’s numbers.

There are also 167 more grad students. That’s nearly a jump of 20%. Total enrollment at the main campus now stands at 22,244 students, which is down by about 550 students when compared to fall of 2019.

