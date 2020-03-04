1  of  2
UNM looking to makeover problem corner of campus

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM wants to give one of its busy entrances a makeover, and it is inviting the public to weigh in.

“The institution is looking for the opportunity to create a safer threshold into the campus, one that is welcoming, and visually more pleasant,” University Architect Amy Coburn said. Officials say the corner of campus at Central and Girard has become a nuisance area, attracting crime and campers, and generally raising safety concerns.

Wednesday they are holding a public workshop, to get feedback on their proposals for revamping that corner, as they have done with other entrances in recent years. “We would like to take down those visually obstructive walls that are on the corner there, and clean up some of the low landscape berm in there, straighten that out, put fresher plants in there, provide lighting,” Coburn added.

Wednesdays’ workshop is at the Student Union Building from 11 to 1. Another meeting geared toward neighborhood groups is planned for later this month.

