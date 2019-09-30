UNM looking for volunteers for alcohol recovery research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking for volunteers for a study focusing on how people can recover from alcohol problems.

Researchers are looking into the effects of alcohol use disorder, including the physical and economic toll it takes and effective treatments. Right now, New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths.

Researchers are now recruiting for people interested in behavioral treatment for alcohol use disorder. Volunteers between the ages of 22 and 55 who want to change their drinking with non-medication based treatment are needed.

