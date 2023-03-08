ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established back in 1973, the UNM Lobo Men’s Rugby Football club has been representing the university for half a century. The team got hit hard by COVID-19 and had to rebuild the team from the ground up.

UNM Lobos Rugby kicks off the club season with a home match against Texas Tech Rugby on April 22, 2023, at UNM Johnson Athletic Field (UNM Main Campus, Central, and Girard). The free event will feature college rugby, food, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. The next match is scheduled in Phoenix, AZ, on March 11, at 1:00 p.m., against collegiate rugby powerhouse, Grand Canyon University Lopes. Donations are appreciated by the UNM Lobos on the road.