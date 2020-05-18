UNM library offers carryout book service for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s library system is opening up for carryout services.

All students and those with a community borrower’s card can request up to 10 books per week and pick them up at Zimmerman Library’s north entrance Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Checkout requests must be made online and the first pickup date is May 29.

If there is a problem with the request, requestors will be contacted by a staff person through email. Items will also be held for two weeks for pickup. A guide to other services and other information on book renewals and returning items can be found on the library’s website.

The Santa Fe Public Library will begin a similar curbside service this week.