UNM library offers carryout book service for students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s library system is opening up for carryout services.

All students and those with a community borrower’s card can request up to 10 books per week and pick them up at Zimmerman Library’s north entrance Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Checkout requests must be made online and the first pickup date is May 29.

If there is a problem with the request, requestors will be contacted by a staff person through email. Items will also be held for two weeks for pickup. A guide to other services and other information on book renewals and returning items can be found on the library’s website. 

The Santa Fe Public Library will begin a similar curbside service this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss