UNM letting people weigh in on new seal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is getting rid of its controversial seal, and it wants students to pick the replacement.

UNM is getting a new official seal. “I think it is kind of cool to change it up,” student Tanner Bollinger said.

While many students were unaware of the news Tuesday, they were quick to weigh in on the four seals submitted by local artists.

“Only A and B have the Sandias,” student Jonathan Armijo said, referring to the seal options.

“I like the centrality of the founding year in option D,” student Cara Greene said. The fifth option is to keep the current interim seal for the university.

“It looks official,” Greene said. “It is simple.”

It has been in place since 2017 after the university faced backlash for its former seal that featured a frontiersman and Spanish conquistador. A Native American group fought to have it changed, saying it was racist and not inclusive.

“If you want to go to a school, and there is an image of a group of people who killed your ancestors on the logo, then it might deter you from going there,” Greene said.

Some students still like the look of the old seal.

“I thought it was kind of cool,” Bollinger said. “It shows the older history of New Mexico.”

Others said they are ready for the university to modernize the emblem.

“I think it is cool especially to freshman because we are so new, so it is becoming new with us as well,” student Sydney Deyapp said.

KRQE News 13 polled around 20 students on campus to see which option is the most popular.

While A and C were the most popular in our informal survey, students said they are excited to be a part of the official process for picking the university’s new seal.

“New Mexico is known as a melting pot for a bunch of different cultures, so getting a bunch of different opinions will summarize that in a sense or capture what everybody feels would be right for UNM,” Deyapp said.

Click here to vote through Friday.