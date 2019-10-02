UNM law student competes on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico law student tried her luck on the popular game show Tuesday night. UNM’s law school hosted a watch party for one of their own, Kristan Burns.

The military spouse and mom of one says she’s been trying to get on the show for years. While she didn’t win, Burns says the experience was a dream come true.

“I got to meet Vanna and I got to meet Pat, and they were both incredibly, just wonderful, friendly people. It was an amazing day. Like one of the best days ever,” she said.

Burns says her $8,000 winnings will help with law school.