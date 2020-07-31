UNM law school computer system hacked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Law School’s computer system has been hacked. UNM says the attack on Monday is affecting the law school email and file sharing services.

The university believes it may be a ransomware style attack but so far no demands have been made. UNM does not believe the hack has affected other parts of hte UNM computer system.

