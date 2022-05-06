ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is launching a multi-year plan to help build a brighter future for the university. The university announced a look through the next two decades with a goal to bring more growth, resources and opportunities for students, staff, and faculty.

The 2040 Launch prioritizes investing in research, education, and innovative programs that will help support the state’s economy. “I believe that we are setting the stage for everyone to have a University of New Mexico that continues to thrive into an uncertain future. But that’s what we’ve tried to do is look out and put the things in place that we think we’ll need to for us to serve the state and the students,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes.

The plan lays out five goals that can be seen on the UNM 2040: Opportunity Defined website.