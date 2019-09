ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico is launching a new mental health program aimed at helping first responders.

UNM has launched anew TeleECHO program. It’s a weekly program that lets responders from rural areas connect with others and specialists through a video conferencing platform.

Their goal is to tackle the rising rates of suicide, PTSD, and depression among first responders. Funding for the project comes from the Department of Health and Department of Agriculture.