UNM launches food delivery service on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students and staff don’t have to cross campus to get a meal any longer. In a partnership with Grubhub, the university launched a food delivery service earlier this month. It runs from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., delivering food from the Subway and Mandalay at the Student Union Building.

Officials say it’s a safe and easy way to grab a bite. “During the pandemic, when we are able to offer creative ways for our campus to maintain distance, but still get service experiences, it’s a win-win for us,” said Amanda Gerard, UNM food operations manager.

Officials hope to expand the service to other dining options from the SUB.

