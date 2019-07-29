UNM journalism department to lose accredidation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The University of New Mexico’s Department of Communication and Journalism is losing its accreditation.

The chair of the department told the Albuquerque Journal, the decision was made with most faculty in favor, citing cost, time and effort was too much for receiving the recognition. It’s also the only university accredited by the outside agency to reive this accreditation.

According to the Albuquerque, Journal, the decision won’t affect UNM’s regional accreditation. Losing that would have ramifications on student financial aid.

UNM will lose its accreditation once its membership expires, which is likely by the end of the year.