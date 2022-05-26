ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement.

The system would change that and prevent first responders from being vulnerable in dangerous situations. “It’s very essential for first responders, law enforcement to have communications at every second, at every turn because you don’t know what that turn means,” said Mark Reynolds, UNM I.T. Department.

They found extra money from the fine arts building to install the new system. It will only go in the fine arts building for now and is expected to be up and running in July or August. They hope to eventually equip ten buildings with land mobile radio.