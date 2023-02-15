ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are hopeful a revamped corner of UNM’s campus will help improve safety in the area. A ceremony highlighted the corner’s new sign.

Campus officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a 12-foot tall UNM logo sculpture at the corner of Central and Girard.

It’s part of a $430,000 project to beautify that piece of campus and implement safety improvements in the area. The area also now boasts improved lighting and new landscaping.

“The project incorporates CPTED design principles, which is crime prevention through environmental design, and they’re here to defer nefarious activities and other kinds of unpleasantness that can happen in urban corners,” said UNM Architect Amy Coburn.

The project was made possible thanks to funding from the legislature and UNM Facilities Management.