ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has so much to offer students from around the globe regarding research and scholarship opportunities. This month those opportunities will be on full display for the University’s Inaugural 2022 Research And Discovery Week.

For the first time, UNM’s Office of the Vice President for Research will host a week full of events. The event is from Nov. 5-11 and is dedicated to showcasing UNM’s entire research enterprise while promoting the resources and opportunities available. “At your time at UNM, you would want to do some type of research; it took me a long time to figure it out, and what better way than to come and learn,” said professor David Hanson, assistant vice president for research at UNM.

UNM research group encourages people to keep an eye on their website for more information leading to the research week.