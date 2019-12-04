UNM hosts International Space Station live chat with astronauts

The University of New Mexico is offering students the opportunity to speak with astronauts on the International Space Station and how to get involved in NASA science. UNM Professor David Hanson and Children’s Hour Executive Director Katie Stone have more on this unique event.

The UNM Biology Department and The Children’s Hour radio show will be hosting an event on Tuesday, December 10 where students will get to talk live with NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir, and Drew Morgan who are all currently on the International Space Station.

Hundreds of students from 3rd to 12th-grade have already signed up for the event and event officials are expecting even more students to attend. The event will also host local experts, NASA scientists, and contractors from the Kennedy Space Center, as well as several educational booths and activities.

The event aims to inspire New Mexico students to get involved in STEM and NASA programs. The International Space Station Live Chat will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at the UNM Student Union Building.