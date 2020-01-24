UNM hosts first mobile food pantry of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of community members stocked up on groceries at the Lobo Food Pantry on Friday.

UNM gave out free food to anyone with a valid Lobo ID at its monthly mobile food pantry. Some of the items to pick from included vegetables, dairy products, and entree items.

The program, which started in 2014, partners with Roadrunner Foodbank. Since then, officials say they’ve served more than 8,000 people.

“Since this program has been in effect, we’ve served over 8,000 people. That’s students and community members included,” said Olivia Torres Jojola with the Lobo Respect Advocacy Center.

There is also a campus food pantry program that is aimed specifically at students. Officials say they are always in need of donations.

