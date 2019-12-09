UNM hosts 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Its the most definitive college indoor track and field event in the nation and in 2020, it’s coming to the Duke City. The University of New Mexico will be hosting the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Head coach of UNM’s Track and Field/Cross Country, Joe Franklin discusses this exciting two-day event.

On March 13 and 14, 2020, UNM will host this major event that will include some of the best athletes in the world including members of the national team. Many of the athletes that compete will go on to compete in the Olympics and for World Championships.

This is the second time in history that UNM has hosted the championship meet with the last time being in 2014.

Tickets to the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships go on sale on December 9. All-session passes are $45 for adults and $25 for children and students.

Tickets are available online, at the UNM ticket office, or by calling 505-925-5626. UNM Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.