ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is hosting a traditional medicine health fair Wednesday, June 22. The fair will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at UNM’s main campus in the north area of Zimmerman Library near the duck pond. The event is free and open to students and the public, it will showcase the work of curanderos, or traditional healers.

It will feature demonstrations including firecupping, knowledge of herbal medications and energetic cleansing. “The healers will provide traditional healing treatments including herbal medications, spiritual energy cleansings and other healing techniques, which have remained a part of the Mexican culture for centuries,” UNM Professor Eliseo “Cheo” Torres said in a release. Torres also teaches a summer course on Curanderismo in the Southwest and Mexico.

The fair will be a free event, but donations will be accepted. For more information on the Curanderismo class or the health fair visit the Curanderismo class facebook page.