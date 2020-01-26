UNM hosts Black History Month kickoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Africana Studies at UNM hosted its annual Black History Month kickoff brunch Saturday.

The event honored Black achievement at the university while celebrating the 50th anniversary of Africana studies. This year’s brunch featured journalist Roland Martin who was interviewed multiple U.S. presidents, top athletes, and Hollywood entertainers.

“To see the university and everybody and all the staff and faculty come out and engage in something like this is very overwhelming and enjoyed because it lets us know that we are moving a step forward and it’s impactful because when my grandma attended the university, she didn’t get to have,” Nieajua Gonzalez of UNM said.

This was the 35th year the university has hosted this event.