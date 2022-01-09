UNM Hospital, Vitalant raising blood donor awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Blood Donor Month and UNM Hospital is reminding people of their need for blood donors. UNMH is the state’s only level one trauma center and sees more than 7,000 trauma cases each year.
According to the Red Cross, nationwide, someone needs blood transfusions or platelets every two seconds. UNMH is working with Vitalant for blood drives.