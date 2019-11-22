UNM Hospital says it has funds for $600M expansion

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital says they now have the funding to expand its main facility.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, UNM officials say they’re ready to move forward on the proposed expansion. It’s a project aimed at relieving crowds at the state’s only level one trauma center.

The five-year project would include nearly a hundred new beds, operation rooms and a parking garage with a price tag of nearly $600 million.

Hospital officials say with a loan and money saved up, the next phase should get underway next August.

