ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital is at a critical point, having more patients than beds. The surge over the last two weeks has hospital staff scrambling to find places to put people who need care.

Since Thanksgiving, the hospital says its patient numbers have skyrocketed. As of Wednesday, they’re at 124% capacity in the adult units, with patients arriving to find there may be a long wait to get a bed.

“Add on top of it, the seasonal viral illnesses that are going on right now. So, and that, those two really big ones right now are influenza, which is starting and COVID, which continues,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, Chief Medical Officer.

To help handle patient numbers, UNMH is working with other New Mexico hospitals to share the load. In some cases, they’ve had to send New Mexicans out of state for care. One patient News 13 spoke to, was flown from UNM hospital to Aurora, Colorado for a surgery she couldn’t schedule soon enough here. “We will work with a patient and their family to find them get the right doctor at a hospital that has capacity and help to arrange transfer for that patient to the place where they can get the care that they need,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

While the hospital is not denying anyone treatment, on Wednesday morning, 47 patients were stuck in the E.R. waiting for a bed elsewhere in the hospital. They said the new hospital tower that’s slated to be completed by fall of next year should help ease the strain. “It will expand the beds that we have. It will also bring online, all new operating rooms for our patients, and a lot of really great common spaces for patients and visitors,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

Until then, UNMH is encouraging people only to go to the hospital if they really need to. “If you have mild symptoms, instead of coming to the ER, would really encourage folks to pursue their local urgent care or reaching out to their primary care provider for an acute care visit. That really helps us to make sure that we have the capacity to take care of those really sick patients,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

With the surge in respiratory illnesses, doctors are encouraging people to wear masks in crowded groups this season, along with getting their flu and COVID-19 shots.

Like UNM Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital has also reported high patient numbers since Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Lovelace is still recovering from a cyber-attack after Thanksgiving that disrupted patient care