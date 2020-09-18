UNM Hospital offering free weekly drive-thru flu shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Hospital is making it easier for people to get the flu shot this fall. As part of its influenza campaign, the hospital will set up seven drive-thru clinics every Saturday from September 26 through October 31.
Vaccines will be given free of charge while supplies last. The clinic schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – UNM Family Medicine Clinic – 2400 Tucker Ave. NE (Ages 6-months and up).
- Satuday, October 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Atrisco Heritage – 10800 Dennis Chavez Blvd. SW (Ages 6 months and up).
- Saturday, October 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Northeast Heights – 7801 Academy Rd. NE (Ages 6 months and up).
- Saturday, October 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Southwest Mesa – 301 Unser Blvd. NW (Ages 6 months and up); UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center – 3001 Broadmoor Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho (Ages 9 years and up).
- Saturday, October 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health at Cibola High School – 1510 Ellison Dr. NW (Ages 6 months and up).
For a speedier process, patients are asked to fill out a pre-registration form online.
