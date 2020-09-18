UNM Hospital offering free weekly drive-thru flu shots

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Hospital is making it easier for people to get the flu shot this fall. As part of its influenza campaign, the hospital will set up seven drive-thru clinics every Saturday from September 26 through October 31.

Vaccines will be given free of charge while supplies last. The clinic schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – UNM Family Medicine Clinic – 2400 Tucker Ave. NE (Ages 6-months and up).

– UNM Family Medicine Clinic – 2400 Tucker Ave. NE (Ages 6-months and up). Satuday, October 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Atrisco Heritage – 10800 Dennis Chavez Blvd. SW (Ages 6 months and up).

– UNM Family Health Clinic, Atrisco Heritage – 10800 Dennis Chavez Blvd. SW (Ages 6 months and up). Saturday, October 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Northeast Heights – 7801 Academy Rd. NE (Ages 6 months and up).

– UNM Family Health Clinic, Northeast Heights – 7801 Academy Rd. NE (Ages 6 months and up). Saturday, October 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health Clinic, Southwest Mesa – 301 Unser Blvd. NW (Ages 6 months and up); UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center – 3001 Broadmoor Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho (Ages 9 years and up).

– UNM Family Health Clinic, Southwest Mesa – 301 Unser Blvd. NW (Ages 6 months and up); UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center – 3001 Broadmoor Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho (Ages 9 years and up). Saturday, October 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – UNM Family Health at Cibola High School – 1510 Ellison Dr. NW (Ages 6 months and up).

For a speedier process, patients are asked to fill out a pre-registration form online.