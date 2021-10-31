UNM hopes to create tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking to honor a prominent New Mexico writer in one of its libraries. UNM wants to create a tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in the Zimmerman Library, somewhere he spent a lot of time working on his research and writings.

He’s considered one of the founders of contemporary Chicano literature. The area will be named the “Rudolfo Anaya Sala” – which means “living room” in Spanish. The space will feature a video wall highlighting Anaya’s different works.

“It means inspiration, you know. It means that we inspire a whole new group of collective, new young writers. It means we can look at Rudy’s life, like ‘wow, look what he did,'” says Carol Kennedy of the College of University Libraries and Learning Services.

UNM is trying to raise $40,000 for the project. The public can donate via the UNM Foundation’s website.