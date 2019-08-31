UNM hopes to attract more fans with new experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Football team is taking on Sam Houston State at home Saturday evening and the festivities started well beforehand in a new push to boost the Lobo fan experience.

It comes as UNM revamped a campaign to get more people tailgating and in the stands. People slowly trickled into the first Howl event just a couple of hours before game time.

Vendors say that maybe because of the holiday weekend. They expect more people to pile in each week as word spreads about the campaign.

The area across the street from Isotopes park includes live music, food trucks, local breweries, games, t-shirts and more. The university had a similar campaign a few years ago but it was more directed toward families with children.

Now, they say it’s for all ages to enjoy and fans say they’re on board with it.

“They are making everyone feel comfortable here and they are making it to where you want to come to a football game and be part of it so when you have things like this open up, it’s really good for the fan base,” said Paul Gomes who is visiting from San Diego.

The new Howl Zone will be at every home game this season. Last year, the team saw its lowest average attendance in nearly 30 years.