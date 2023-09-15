ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 300 middle school girls from around Bernalillo County came out to the University of New Mexico for the first annual “GO-Girl Empowerment Summit.” 6th-8th grade girls were invited to hear speakers and participate in workshops that focused on mental health and building confidence.

The event came about after UNM Hospital listened to community leaders who said this was a need for prevention programs for youth. UNM hopes this is just the beginning of the program. “In addition to the summit, we are also creating a Go Girl leadership institute. That means we will create a program to go to the schools and share the same info. And then give them workshops. Financial literacy. Writing. Mental health, Emotional, physical. We will bring it to schools year-round instead of just a one-time event,” said Milly Ledwith, Director of Community Engagement with UNMH.

They are planning on making this the first of a yearly event. The next summit is already on the books for September 27, 2024.