ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding a forum for people to learn more about Ukraine from people who are from there. The public is invited to the community forum on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’ll be in room 123 at Dane Smith Hall. It will feature presentations by 3 local Ukrainians, followed by a question and answer period. You can also donate items for relief efforts, which include basic items like diapers, toothbrushes, and socks. Visit UNM’s website for more information.