ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico held its fifth-annual Stadium Stair Challenge Saturday morning. The race started on the field and went through all 1,667 stairs in University Stadium.

All of the money raised goes to the Agora Crisis Center, which provides free confidential help to anyone in need of emotional support. “So, this event was organized to raise money for us, which we are so grateful for,” says Molly McCoy Brack, clinical director at Agora Crisis Center. We operate on a very small budget and most of our volunteers are students at UNM and so, we really appreciate donations and fundraisers like this.”

They handed out prizes in several categories based on six age groups, for best male and female runners, as well as best male and female runner overall.