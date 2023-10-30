ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event at the University of New Mexico is helping get cutting-edge research out in the market and then to patients. UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the annual Bioventure partnership event.

It brings scientists, physicians, students, companies, and investors together to share new drug and clinical ideas to improve human health. “There’s a lot of people that normally wouldn’t come together, that meet and talk at this event. It gets our scientists thinking a little more broadly about how to really market their ideas,” said Matthew Campen.

Researchers pitched their ideas which included new treatments for aging, obesity, and cancer along with a breakthrough solution for mosquito control.