ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health is hosting a free back-to-school vaccine clinic starting July 23. The event, running 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the UNM Southwest Mesa Family Health Clinic.

Vaccinations are available for all kids, from infants to 18 years old, regardless of if they’re a UNM patient or if they have insurance. COVID boosters will also be available for kids 12 and up. No appointments are necessary. Kids that attend will also receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.