UNM graduate student sets hiking record in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico graduate student shattered a tough hiking record. Mikaela Osler completed the 485-mile Colorado Trail between Denver and Durango in just ten and a half days.

It’s the fastest known time for a self-supported hike by a woman on the trail which means she averaged 45-miles a day. The previous record was just over 15 days.

