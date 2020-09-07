UNM graduate student sets hiking record in Colorado

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico graduate student shattered a tough hiking record. Mikaela Osler completed the 485-mile Colorado Trail between Denver and Durango in just ten and a half days.

It’s the fastest known time for a self-supported hike by a woman on the trail which means she averaged 45-miles a day. The previous record was just over 15 days.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss