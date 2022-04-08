ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Author William Stubblefield is releasing a children’s book named “How Mother Rat Invented the World.” Stubblefield graduated from UNM with a degree in computer science and said science itself influenced how he wrote the story. The book uses science to give an explanation for the creation of the universe while expressing the importance of creativity, love, and imagination.

Stubblefield partnered with his wife who illustrated the book and said her input pushed him to make it better. He took inspiration from a rat’s nest he found while cleaning out his garage. Stubblefield then began to craft the story while thinking about the rat and the world it lived in. He hopes that adults and kids will find the story engaging as they read it together.

“How Mother Rat Invented the World” can be found at Organic Books in Nob Hill, Bookworks on Rio Grande and on Amazon.