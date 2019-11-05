UNM football player Nahje Flowers passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico Lobo football player Nahje Flowers has passed away.

“Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers. Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by the loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing, and our prayers go out to his family,” said Head Football Coach Bob Davie in a statement released on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s football practice has been canceled. Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez stated that grief counselors are being made available to the team and staff.

Flowers is a redshirt defensive lineman for the team and also played as a redshirt his sophomore and freshman season. Flowers is from Los Angeles, California where he lettered in track, wrestling, and football at Dorsey High School.

