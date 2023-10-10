ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football is now gearing up for their first conference game at home this season as they host San Jose State on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Lobos are coming off of a bye week that they say was productive.

“It was an opportunity to get better and develop our football team because now it’s us more than it is the opponent. We need to fix little things that give us a chance to be successful. We went really hard Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Coaches went out on the road recruiting on Friday and Saturday, and then we got after it on Sunday night to give us a leg up on preparation for San Jose State. Since they were flying back home from Boise after a tough loss, we used that extra day to hopefully our advantage,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Currently 2-3 overall and 0-1 in MW Conference play, UNM is coming off a 35-26 loss at Wyoming in their last game. Poor tackling was a major flaw for the Lobos in that loss for UNM, and this team feels like they are addressing their defensive woes head-on.

“Everybody was getting mad at each other, different position groups were getting mad at each other. It was more of a fact that we need to be one, one unit. It’s 11 people on the field, but it’s one unit. So, just the D-line executing stuff with the linebackers, and the linebackers in coverage with the safeties and corners,” said UNM Linebacker Alec Marenco.