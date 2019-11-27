UNM football coach Bob Davie expected to receive $800K buyout

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – For the first time since announcing Lobo Football Coach Bob Davie it out after this season, the University of New Mexico’s Athletic Director faced the media, remaining tight-lipped about how much the buyout was.

KRQE News 13 has heard from confidential sources that head football coach Bob Davie will get a buyout in the $840,000 range.

It’s been tough to be a Lobos Football fan the past few years. The wins are scarce and so are the fans. Finally, after eight years at the helm, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez decided he had seen enough. Davie, who makes more than $800,000 a year, is being let go.

“Truthfully there were indications and signals to me for a period of time that this was imminent,” said Davie. “And I’m not going to go any farther than that.”

Davie will coach his final game Saturday at home against Utah State. His buyout is $840,000, but Nunez did not say what Davie is getting to go away.

“In regards to the terms of what was decided or mutually agreed upon right now, those are still being handled and finalized between legal. None of that becomes final until the board approves it,” said Nunez.

The Board of Regents only has to approve buyouts that top $400,000. The board meets in a couple of weeks.