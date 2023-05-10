ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the past two semesters, students from the University of New Mexico Film and Digital Arts Department have written, created, and fine-tuned over a dozen projects. These projects include a number of live-action shorts, one animated short, and two video games. Now the Senior Capstone classes will be premiering this weekend.

All students have worked together and they are also ready to submit their projects to film festivals not only around New Mexico but all over the world. There will be two premieres one will be May 12 and 13 at Rodney Theatre at 7 p.m. The premiere is free but it is on first come first serve.