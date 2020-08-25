UNM faces lawsuit over suicide of Lobo football player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is facing a lawsuit, claiming it should have done more to help a Lobo football player who committed suicide. Twenty-one-year-old Nahje Flowers was found dead of a gunshot to the head in November of 2019.

Now, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, known nationwide for spearheading high-profile civil rights cases is representing Flowers’ family. The lawsuit claims Flowers was forced to play against his doctor’s orders while he was being treated for depression and suicidal thoughts. The legal team and Flowers’ family are planning to discuss the details during a news conference on Tuesday.

