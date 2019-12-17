UNM expected to hire ASU’s Danny Gonzales as head football coach

TEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 31-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple sources have confirmed to KRQE Sports that Danny Gonzales will be the University of New Mexico’s next head football coach.

Gonzales is currently the defensive coordinator and assistant coach at Arizona State. The Albuquerque native graduated from Valley High School and played at UNM back in the ’90s. He also worked at UNM under former head coach Rocky Long from 1999-2008.

Gonzales’ hiring comes after UNM parted ways with head coach Bob Davie late last month.

