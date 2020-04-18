UNM duck pond undergoes new kind of cleaning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s beloved duck pond is back to looking brand new.

This year, the university used a new technique to clean the pond which they say only took a fraction of manpower and didn’t displace any animals. They also say the technique is more sustainable and doesn’t require them to close any of the surrounding grass areas.

Even though campus is closed and few people been on it over the last month, UNM says the duck pond will still be there glistening in the springtime sunlight, when students and staff are allowed back.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞