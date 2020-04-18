UNM duck pond undergoes new kind of cleaning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s beloved duck pond is back to looking brand new.

This year, the university used a new technique to clean the pond which they say only took a fraction of manpower and didn’t displace any animals. They also say the technique is more sustainable and doesn’t require them to close any of the surrounding grass areas.

Even though campus is closed and few people been on it over the last month, UNM says the duck pond will still be there glistening in the springtime sunlight, when students and staff are allowed back.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources