ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM doctor is going the distance for a good cause. Dr. Rebecca Dutton will compete in the New York City Marathon to raise funds for the American Neuromuscular Foundation.

She began running after college and quickly developed a passion for it, even earning medals in several competitions. “It’s been a lot of years since I’ve run like this, and so the opportunity means a lot to kind of get back into it and, again, raise awareness for something that tI feel very passionately about,” said Dr. Dutton.

She is one of five people running for the American Neurological Foundation. Donations can be made to the Neuromuscular Foundation can be made online.