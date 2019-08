ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico doctor is getting the chance to save lives, thanks to a new grant.

Ksenia Matlawska-Wasowska, an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, received $1.25 million from the National Cancer Institute.

She’ll work on understanding the process of “T-ALL,” a blood cancer that primarily affects children. The next step would be coming up with treatments.