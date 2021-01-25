UNM dental program offering dental care at reduced prices

Dental workers have not been part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. Other states have included the group. (Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those needing to go to the dentist can get discounted care at the University of New Mexico. Students in the dental program need to finish their clinical requirements and they’re offering dental care to the community to help complete those requirements. According to a news release, the services that will be offered include deep cleanings, whitening trays, night guards, sealants, and fluoride treatments.

Insurance is accepted but not required. They also say that UNM and CNM student, active military, and seniors 65+ discounts are available.

For more information or those interested can send an email to Demetra Wenberg at DdWenberg@salud.unm.edu. The following are the prices and services they offer: