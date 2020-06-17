UNM dance team choreographs dance routine for Special Olympics New Mexico athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With this year’s summer Special Olympics being canceled due to COVID-19, the University of New Mexico dance team decided to put together something special for athletes. The dancers choreographed the dance routine to “Can’t Stop This Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Along with the routine, the dancers also shared some words of encouragedment to get moving and have some fun. The eam shared the video on Facebook asking athletes to share photos of them trying out the dance themselves.

The Special Olympics is hosting virtual games this year that anyone can participate in. The games kick off on July 7. For more information, visit the Special Olympic’s New Mexico website.

