ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is getting ready for Balloon Fiesta with the unveiling of its first-ever custom balloon. The design of the balloon, called “Cherry on Top” was a collaboration between the UNM Marketing Department, Rainbow Ryders, and Illinois-based manufacturer Lindstrand Balloons.

The university said the balloon will appear throughout Fiesta and during homecoming week. The public can get a sneak peek of the inflated balloon Monday morning beginning at 7 a.m. at Johnson Field. There will be free tethered balloon rides and food for UNM students at the event.