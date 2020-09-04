UNM cop under investigation for TikTok video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico Police Officer is in hot water for a video he made and posted on TikTok. The video is being called racist and insensitive. The video has since been taken off the officer’s TikTok account but before he deleted it, someone recorded it and shared it on Facebook. Friday, UNM President Garnett Stokes said the University stands against racism, and says they’re now investigating.

He goes by 505 College Cop on TikTok and a few of his videos show what a day in the life of a UNM Police Officer looks like. Now, he’s under investigation for a different video he posted back in March.

The 15-second TikTok shows a home under construction and the voice-over says “Searching for a Mexican,” when 505 College Cop turns the camera to the left, you see a man laying grout, that’s when you hear, “Ah! We’ve got a Mexican!”

Now, people on social media are calling for his firing, calling the officer a racist. KRQE News 13 spoke with Andres Esquivel, a UNM student working for New Mexico Dream Team, an immigrants rights organization. He says he doesn’t find the video funny. “It’s kind of making fun of the working Mexican man,” said Esquivel.

Esquivel believes the video is in bad taste and reflects poorly on the University. “If this is really a Hispanic serving institute, why are we hiring a cop who thinks this kind of joke is funny?” said Esquivel.

Esquivel says at a time when so many people are struggling to trust the police, the video makes it even harder to do so. He says he hopes the officer is disciplined, “At least make him have training that might make him understand what could be wrong with this,” said Esquivel.

505 College Cop has more than 11,000 TikTok followers. UNM Police are not commenting on any of this. UNM president’s office will not say if the officer is still on duty or if he’s on suspension during the investigation. They also won’t name him.

