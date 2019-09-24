UNM continues to see decline in enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrollment may be down at the University of New Mexico, but the school says it’s still seeing a lot of success.

This year, UNM has nearly 22,800 students. That’s a 6.5% drop from last year and a more than 16% drop from 2015. The university says while enrollment may be down, student retainment and graduation rates are up.

“We’ve worked very hard to make sure we engage students in the first year, make sure that they’re connected to the institution, make sure they feel at home and part of the community. That’s critical,” a UNM spokesperson said.

The university says the efforts will continue in hopes of making an even stronger impact.